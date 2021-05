This is a private investment, in the order of 35 million euros, which includes a suspended cable car between Montado do Paredão, in Curral das Freiras and Boca da Corrida, in Jardim da Serra. It will be the second, suspended, longest in Europe and plans to create 50 jobs and by this time the proposal has already been submitted to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation.

If all goes to plan, this will be Madeira’s 8th cable car, and will offer amazing views in this area.

From Jornal Madeira