UMA ACTIVATED CONTINGENCY PLAN AFTER TWO STUDENTS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The University of Madeira (UMa) reported today that following the identification of two positive cases of covid-19 students, it activated its contingency plan.

The infections were confirmed in a student attending the 1st year of the 1st Cycle of Computer Engineering and in another one belonging to the Physical Education and Sports course, with the Prevention Committee of COVID-19 of UMa having transmitted the instructions issued by the Health Authority to the respective presidents of these faculties.

However, “considering the measures to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, adopted by the University of Madeira, the Health Authority classified the 1st year students of the courses in question as Low Risk Contacts”, advanced the Madeiran academy , in a note sent to the editorial staff.

In view of this assessment, these students will not have to undergo prophylactic isolation, “it is, however, recommended that they reduce their social and sporting activities”.

Furthermore, “if symptoms develop during the incubation period of the disease, they should contact the SRS24 800 24 24 20 hotline to expedite the test procedure through RT PCR SARS-CoV-2”, adds the same note.

Even so, the Health Authority cautioned that there may be students who may eventually be considered as high-risk contacts due to greater proximity/intimacy with the positive case, during the ongoing epidemiological inquiry”, so, in the future, they may be contacted individually and forced to remain in prophylactic isolation.

The University of Madeira further assured that “it will continue to act in accordance with its Contingency Plan and with the guidelines of the Health Authorities, appealing to everyone’s responsibility in terms of preventing infection by the Covid-19 virus, in order to guarantee the safety of all”.

From Jornal Madeira

