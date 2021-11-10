38 new cases this Wednesday

The Regional Directorate of Health reports today 38 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the Region. There are 6 imported cases (3 from the UK, 2 from Germany and 1 from Sweden) and 32 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are 362 active cases, of which 56 are imported cases and 306 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 11 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (9 in Polyvalent Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 32 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

