Three arrested for drug trafficking hidden in speakers in Madeira

Three individuals, two aged 27 and one aged 44, were arrested by the Judiciary Police for drug trafficking.

The arrest took place in the municipality of Funchal, and a quantity of heroin was seized, likely to correspond to about 63,800 individual doses and enough hashish for about 76,700 individual doses, the PJ informed in a statement issued, noting that the drug was concealed. inside speakers.

The detainees will be presented to the competent judicial authorities for possible application of the coercive measure considered appropriate.

