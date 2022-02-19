TOURIST LOST IN THE MOUNTAINS OF MADEIRA

The authorities are starting a search and rescue operation of a foreign citizen who is reported missing in the Encumeada area.

Committed to the search are the local firefighters, the PSP’s search, rescue, rescue and mountain rescue brigade and the Forest Police, revealed a source from the Regional Civil Protection Service.

The same source added that there is still little information on how long the individual has been missing, as it was only this morning that the alert was given that the tourist had not returned to the hotel where he was staying, also located in Encumeada.

From Jornal Madeira

If they went walking yesterday, then this does not look good. And with the weather we have now, the situation will be much more difficult, and it looks like they have made no contact personally.

Like this: Like Loading...