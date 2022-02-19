TOURIST LOST IN THE MOUNTAINS OF MADEIRA

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The authorities are starting a search and rescue operation of a foreign citizen who is reported missing in the Encumeada area.

Committed to the search are the local firefighters, the PSP’s search, rescue, rescue and mountain rescue brigade and the Forest Police, revealed a source from the Regional Civil Protection Service.

The same source added that there is still little information on how long the individual has been missing, as it was only this morning that the alert was given that the tourist had not returned to the hotel where he was staying, also located in Encumeada.

From Jornal Madeira

If they went walking yesterday, then this does not look good. And with the weather we have now, the situation will be much more difficult, and it looks like they have made no contact personally.

 

Previous ArticleThree arrested for drug trafficking hidden in speakers in Madeira
Next ArticleWind affecting the airport
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. If you are going on a hike alone always give a hint to someone what hike are you planning to do and if you are planning something different (like not going back to your hotel). Otherwise authorithies will be kept putting in this situation (in Portuguese we call this looking for a needle in a haystack).

    Reply

  2. Antonio. You are overly kind! I would be firmer and say that, if someone chooses to walk the levadas alone, they should:
    1. Research the nature of the levada and manage their risk.
    2. Leave a detailed plan with someone including start time, expected end time and transportation.
    3. Make certain that they are carrying a communication device that is active and that they know the emergency numbers. A twisted tree root or unstable stones could easily result in a fall or fracture.

    It is unfair to ask the forestry service to put themselves at risk rescuing someone who is just plain foolish.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: