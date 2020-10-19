Madeira is currently under orange warning, the second highest, due to wind and heavy rain, mainly between 3 and 9 am this Tuesday. Several municipalities in RAM have placed firefighters and municipal civil protection services for prevention, as is the case with alerts issued by the Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC).

In the archipelago of Madeira, the sky will generally be very cloudy, with periods of rain, sometimes heavy from night and especially in mountainous areas and south of Madeira Island, with favorable conditions for thunderstorms. The rain will be temporarily heavy, sometimes in downpours that can be accompanied by thunderstorms to the south and in mountainous areas. Strong southwest wind with gusts up to 100 km / h on the South Coast, increasing up to 130 km / h in mountainous areas.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) has closed the recommended walking routes in the Region, while the Orange meteorological warning issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) is in force.

Similarly, Quinta do Santo da Serra will also be closed to the public as a preventive measure.

Civil Protection Recommendations for the population for heavy rain and wind:

Be aware of the warnings and recommendations of the competent authorities, keeping yourself informed of the evolution of the situation.

In case of flooding inside your home due to excessive rain, contact the local Fire Department and / or the Municipal Civil Protection Service in your municipality.

When driving in these conditions, reduce your speed, driving with caution due to possible traffic congestion. Pay attention to water sheets that may form, do not drive or park in areas prone to flooding.

Pay attention to the unblocking of the drainage systems and the cleaning of inert materials that can be dragged.

Please note that roads may be cut or conditioned

traffic.

Close doors and windows and remove any loose objects found on balconies and window sills.

Whenever possible, avoid traveling to areas affected by this type of weather.

Do not travel through areas with degraded buildings, due to the risk of collapse.

Pay attention to the assembled structures (scaffolding, awnings, tents, roofs), which may be affected by stronger gusts of wind, as well as a possible fall of trees.

More information on JM online and the official SRPC page http://www.procivmadeira.pt/pt/