Madeira now counts 21 new cases of infection by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to the bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS).

There are seven imported cases (three from the United Kingdom, two from the North region, one from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and one from Croatia) and 14 cases of local transmission.

On the other hand, the DRS reports that there are another 57 people reported as recovered.

Active now remains 303 cases.

From Jornal Madeira