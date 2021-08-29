  • Home
It seems many people cannot get their EU covid passport, or the NHS one for those resident in the UK.

With many people having had their two vaccines in Madeira, as they were offered to all, it now seems some can’t get the certificate as they do not have a utente number, or resident in Madeira.

Some have registered their vaccines with their surgery in the UK, but are unable to get the NHS certificate, as they didn’t have the vaccine in the UK.

It seems to be a bit of a mess at the moment, and hopefully something can be done to sort this situation out, as its probably happening in many other countries.

Are you in this situation, and what difficulties are you having.?

Leave comments below on my blog page below, and if anyone has any answers that might help, this will be great to hear also.

Tobi Hughes

12 Responses

  1. Laura Swash Reply

    My husband has this problem. He is a permanent resident (we have lived in Portugal for nearly 11 years and on Porto Santo for 9), but he has a German health insurance card, which covers him for treatment in Europe. He also spends a lot of time in Germany, or did before CoVid. We were both vaccinated on Porto Santo, and I had no trouble getting my EU vaccination certificate, using my numero de utente, as I am a Portuguese citizen. But his German equivalent was not accepted. He asked at the Porto Santo health centre and was told there was no way he could at the moment be issued with one. We looked online and found he should have asked for a ‘temporary health number’ before being vaccinated. He is going to try and ask for one now, but I get the feeling that nobody knows much about this, so I am not hopeful. Meanwhile, he has a PCR or antigen test every time he goes to Madeira for health treatment, which is paid for by his German insurance.

  2. Pat Mitchell. Reply

    I applied to the N.H.S. for two certificates (one each). The form took less than 5 mins to complete and we now have our certificates confirming we are fully vaccinated. The only big problem we have now is completing the Madeira Safe forms then booking PCR tests before and after although the N.H.S. website says if you are fully vaccinated you don’t need to book these tests. Too many conflicting messages, we don’t know who to believe. Finally is the horrendous cost of the tests, some families are paying about £500 for theirs over and above travel insurance etc. etc. We are now having second thoughts about the whole thing.

    • Elizabeth Reply

      Madeirasafe clearly states that if you are fully vaccinated you do not need a PCR test to enter Madeira (as does the UK gov website – clear and in agreement with each other, not contradictory at all), although you do need to upload your UK vaccine info onto your Madeirasafe locator form 48hrs before you travel. The Madeirasafe locator form is fairly easy to navigate. The costs are all down to the UK government as they are the ones who have mandated tests to return home – i.e., a rapid antigen test taken not more than 3 days before return travel (easily booked once you get to Madeira) to UK and pay for and book a day 2 PCR test – you need this booking number to fill in your UK gov passenger locator form 48hrs before you reurn to the UK.

        • Maurice Reed Reply

          Believe it or not but nowhere on the gov.uk website does it specify you must have a pcr test on Day2. It just says you should have a covid test! I have read all the different pages and the term “pcr” does not appear. There is nothing to stop you ordering an lft (lateral flow test or Antigen) and using that reference number on the PLF. There was an article in the Sun newspaper about this and having read all through the pages on gov.uk can confirm they are right.

  3. Candida Woodruff Reply

    This seems to be an issue that needs clarification and improvement on all over the world as well as the UK and Madeira. There should be a universal system of acceptance of double vaccinated certificates or passports for people who have been double vaccinated so they can travel and so on.

    Also many people do not have high tech mobile phones. The over fifty, especially, many do not have or have the knowledge of this technology to have certificates or passports scanned. This is a huge challenge.

    Then there are concerns with health and personal information privacy issues using smart phones and health information bar codes and numbers.

    This is something that needs to be fixed quickly. In Canada we have the problem of each province is in charge of coming up with their own certificate or passport for double vaccinations. It makes it confusing even within one nation. Also many people have two vaccinations of two different vaccines, especially one of Astrazeneca, the USA and many other travel destinations are still not accepting these certificates. What a big huge mess we have right now? It all needs to be looked at and fixed with cooperation and understanding. This is true with Madeira and the UK as well.

    • Tobi Hughes Reply

      Yes totally agree, it should be one for all simple and easy those that want it on their phones and those that just want if printed or on like a ID cardto show.

  4. briandavies949gmailcom Reply

    I have a certificate that proves that I have been doubled jabbed as does my wife. Will I be able to enter Madeira with these without any problem. Also what will I need to do when I leave Madeira. Thank you for your assistance.

  5. Vanessa Pritchard Reply

    We hav registered our Madeiran Vaccines at our surgery they wanted £50 for a letter confirming this so I have asked for just a printout of our medical record which at least is some proof. The NHS Webb site has not been set up yet for foreign vaccinations as we found out from contacting 119. How long that will take heaven knows!

