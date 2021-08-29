It seems many people cannot get their EU covid passport, or the NHS one for those resident in the UK.

With many people having had their two vaccines in Madeira, as they were offered to all, it now seems some can’t get the certificate as they do not have a utente number, or resident in Madeira.

Some have registered their vaccines with their surgery in the UK, but are unable to get the NHS certificate, as they didn’t have the vaccine in the UK.

It seems to be a bit of a mess at the moment, and hopefully something can be done to sort this situation out, as its probably happening in many other countries.

Are you in this situation, and what difficulties are you having.?

Leave comments below on my blog page below, and if anyone has any answers that might help, this will be great to hear also.