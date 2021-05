Yesterday, the Regional Health Service received 10,000 more vaccines from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which are stored in the Pharmacy Service of SESARAM.

According to the director of the Pharmaceutical Nucleus of SESARAM, Martinha Garcia, mentioned in a note from SESARAM, these vaccines will allow “to continue mass vaccination”.

The arrival of vaccines allows the continuation of the regional vaccination campaign, according to Covid-19.

From Diário Notícias