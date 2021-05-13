Today Madeira has 13 new cases of covid-19, all of which are locally transmitted. The recovery of 16 patients is being reported, so the total number of active cases is now 273.

According to data from the epidemiological bulletin, released by the Regional Health Directorate, among the 273 active cases, 13 are imported and 260 are locally transmitted. It should be noted that 11 people are hospitalized in Multipurpose Units and 3 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19 at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça. There are still 30 people in isolation in a hotel dedicated to this purpose and the remaining infected are in their own accommodation.