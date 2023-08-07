Black-sand beaches, volcanic peaks and surfer towns — I found serenity in the gorgeous ‘Hawaii of Europe’

I feel like the Little Prince, sitting atop an otherworldly landscape and gazing into oblivion, watching the jagged peaks in front of me fade into a brilliant red sunrise. My view seems improbable, just miles of imposing cliffs, and a layer of fluffy clouds under my feet — sights that should only be seen by plane.
But reaching this perch was remarkably easy: It’s steps from a parking lot you’d visit to watch the dawn at Pico do Areeiro, Madeira’s third-highest mountain.
The four-island archipelago of Madeira is an autonomous region of Portugal — it’s been nicknamed “the Hawaii of Europe” — though it lies closer to Africa. Located about 700 kilometres off the coast of Morocco, it’s wild, rugged and isolated, with……