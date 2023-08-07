TOMÁS LACERDA WILL CROSS PORTO SANTO – MADEIRA

Tomás Lacerda, a professional Stand Up Paddle (SUP) athlete who, despite being young, already has 20 national titles and has achieved excellent results in international competitions.

The Madeiran will cross between the islands of Porto Santo and Madeira on a SUP board, becoming the first athlete in the modality to accomplish this feat. This will be a race of high physical demand to which must be added the particularity of the place of arrival being in Funchal, and not in Caniçal, totaling an ambitious and surprising 44 nautical miles (81 Km)

The scheduled date for the test, which is always subject to last-minute changes if the weather and sea conditions are not favourable, is already this Thursday, August 10th, starting from the marina of Porto Santo and as a point of arrival the “On Water Academy” space in Praia Formosa.

From Jornal Madeira

