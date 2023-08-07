Air transport has already carried out 13 rescues this year in the mountains of Madeira

The Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM guarantees that, since the beginning of this year, the Rescuer-Salvador valence, which has 7 firefighters from the Helitransported Brigade with technical-operational skills for search and rescue missions on land, has already carried out, since January 2023, 13 rescues in the mountains of the island of Madeira. The rescues gained a total of 9 hours and 36 minutes of flight time, rescuing 16 victims, most of them on existing pedestrian routes in the municipalities of Santana and São Vicente.

From Diário Notícias

