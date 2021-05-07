The Region continued yesterday its vaccination plan, and this time the inoculation of professionals working in the Tourism sector was started. Carreiros do Monte (toboggan workers) were the first to be vaccinated, joined by tourism agents and public transport drivers.

The Vaccination Center of Funchal vaccinated, this Thursday, 30 bedridden patients, 30 caregivers of bedridden patients and 400 people with rare diseases, who joined the 124 tourism professionals.

Firefighters Sapadores do Funchal, Volunteer Firefighters Madeirenses and the Portuguese Red Cross collaborated with this process of vaccination of bedridden people.

From Diário Notícias