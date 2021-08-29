The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere extended the warm weather warning, in force in Madeira from 12:00 today. This new notice will be effective until 9 pm on Tuesday, August 31st.

The persistence of high temperatures motivates this warning to the population. Forecasts point to temperatures that could reach 29ºC.

The UltraViolet Radiation Index is at a high level, so it is advisable to wear sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt and sunscreen.

From Diário Notícias

We could see a lot more cloud and even a little rain next week, temperatures will stay high, and so will the humidity.