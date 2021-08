Mayra Santos has already completed the swim between Porto Moniz and Ponta Delgada.

The swimmer, from Juventude Atlântico Clube, entered the water around 7:30 am and arrived at 14:00. The connection, it should be remembered, is in the context of the Brazilian swimmer’s preparation for the Swimming Tour of Madeira, where she will swim around the whole island, which should take place next year.

From Jornal Madeira