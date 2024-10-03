Driver who went into cardiac arrest on the expressway died

The 69-year-old man who this morning was involved in a car accident on the highway, in the direction of Funchal-Santa Cruz, in the Boa Nova area, and who went into cardiorespiratory arrest at the scene ended up dying.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the car he was travelling in crashed into the railings. When the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters arrived at the scene, they broke the window to remove him from the vehicle and began resuscitation manoeuvres together with EMIR.

The man was transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, but did not survive.

From Diário Notícias

