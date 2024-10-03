Rescue of individual who fell in Ribeiro Frio lasted more than 15 hours

The Municipal Firefighters of Machico and the Volunteer Firefighters of Santana were, yesterday afternoon, mobilized to the Ribeiro Frio area, where an individual suffered a fall, around 4 pm.

At midnight, the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were also called to provide assistance with a mountain rescue team, since, according to Paulo Leme, commander of the Santana Firefighters, the man, aged around 60, was in an area that was difficult to access.

According to the same source, the individual, resident in the Region, was accompanied by three other people who were walking along a trail in a non-recommended area when he fell from a height of approximately 5 meters.

In total, 26 operatives were involved in the rescue, which only ended at 7:45 this morning, having therefore lasted around 15 hours.

When finally rescued, the man had a fracture in his left lower limb, so he was taken to hospital.

From Jornal Madeira

