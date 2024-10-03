It’s still night and traffic is already chaotic

The sun has not even risen on the horizon and traffic in Funchal is already chaotic, particularly on the Via Rápida, which has been happening quite frequently in recent weeks.

Today, hampered by an accident before 7:30 am, as we already reported.

But not only the slow traffic causes this situation, still being resolved, but also the large volume of vehicles circulating in both directions on the Expressway.

In the Machico – Ribeira Brava direction, from the Cancela-Caniço climb, the congested traffic extends for almost 7 km, with an increasing trend.

In the opposite direction, as we mentioned, because of the accident, the queue of more than 4 km has already formed almost up to the Santo António junction and is also likely to increase as the minutes go by.

From Diário Notícias

