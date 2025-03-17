Madeira’s classified walking trails are now open

There are, however, some routes that remain closed or partially passable.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) reports that the classified hiking trails in the Region, which had been closed due to the weather alerts issued for the archipelago , are now open.

According to the IFCN, however, the following walking trails remain closed :

PR 1.3 Vereda da Encumeada

PR 4 Levada do Barreiro

PR 7 Levada do Moinho

PR 14 Levada dos Cedros

PR 19 Caminho real do Paul do Mar

PR 20 Vereda do Jardim do Mar

PR 23 Levada da Azenha

PR 27 Glaciar de Planalto

PR 28 Levada da Rocha Vermelha

The following walking trails are still partially passable :

PR 1 Vereda do Areeiro – percurso transitável desde o Pico do Areeiro até ao Miradouro da Pedra Rija, ao km 1,2

PR 2 Vereda do Urzal – percurso transitável desde o Lombo do Urzal até ao km 6,2

PR 12 Caminho real da Encumeada – percurso transitável desde a Boca da Corrida até ao km 3,5

Boca da Corrida até ao km 3,5 PR 17 Caminho do Pináculo e Folhadal – percurso transitável entre a Encumeada e a Bica da Cana.

