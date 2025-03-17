Porto Santo City Council urges residents to stay away from palm trees

The soaked ground and strong winds can make the trees even more unsafe.

The Porto Santo Municipal Civil Protection Service launched this Sunday, on social media, an appeal to the population to stay away from palm trees, which are being cut down, as well as other trees, and closed some public spaces, including the Cais da Cidade.

This alert is due to the adverse weather conditions forecast for this Monday, on the island, which is under a red warning for rough seas (between 6:00 am and 3:00 pm) and will be under an orange warning (between 3:00 am and 3:00 pm) for wind.

The municipality warns “that the local population should take special care when moving around and staying near wooded areas, particularly near palm trees without canopies or with a flattened appearance due to the fall of yellowed and dry central leaves, being aware of the possibility of these leaves, branches or trees and other debris falling onto the roadways”.

Some municipal public spaces, with greater pedestrian traffic, will also be closed, namely the City Pier, the Children’s Park and the Public Bathrooms.

From Jornal Madeira

