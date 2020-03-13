About 67 Danish citizens landed at Porto Santo Airport, just before noon, for a vacation on the Golden Island.

Upon departure, a series of medical procedures were carried out to screen for possible cases of Covid-19, carried out by professionals at the local health centre.

DIÁRIO tried to find out more details from the medical team, but the correspondent on the spot was prevented by the airport entities.

It is also known that more passengers were expected to arrive, who cancelled the trip at the last minute.

At this time, the number of confirmed cases in Portugal of infection by the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 disease, rose to 112 today, 34 more than those recorded on Thursday, and the suspected cases doubled to 1,308.

According to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), of the 1,308 suspected cases, 172 are awaiting laboratory results.

There are still 5,674 contacts under surveillance by health authorities.

In Madeira there are still no confirmed, but a foreigner from Luxembourg and a medical student from mainland was admitted this morning to the Emergency Department of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça and was placed in the ‘zero room’, so that the transfer to the Nuclear Medicine area where he is located the isolation area for suspected cases of contagion by coronavirus.