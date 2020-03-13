Agora Madeira has just released a correction and the case is still suspected.

Regarding the suspicious case reported by AgoraMadeira as having a positive result, we apologize to our readers and institutions. It was erroneous information assumed by our sources.

Because the fight against Covid-19 must be done by all of us with serenity and solidarity, our website commits itself, today, to publish only the official information published by IASAÚDE, as we had been doing until the day of today.

We reiterate our most sincere apologies but no one is immune from mistakes.

We hope to count on your understanding.

There are several new suspected cases on the island , one being a medical student.

In addition to the case of the Luxembourgish citizen that DIÁRIO reported this morning, there is yet another suspected case of Covid-19 infection under analysis at Hospital Dr. Nélio Medonça.

According to DIÁRIO, they was able to ascertain that it is a girl, a medical student in the city of Braga, who will have been in contact with a confirmed patient, however, has not performed any type of quarantine. The young woman came to the Emergency Service this morning accompanied by a family member, with a symptomatic picture that refers to the suspect of infection with the new coronavirus.

We recall that there are two suspected cases of Covid-19 in Madeira awaiting laboratory confirmation. So far, the Region remains without positive cases.

From DN