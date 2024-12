The number of flight cancellations at Madeira Airport continues to increase. Due to the forecast of strong winds, 24 flights have already been cancelled, including arrivals and departures, which is causing considerable inconvenience to affected passengers.

The maximum wind gust at the airport’s weather station was 80 km/h at 4:30 pm.

The wind is expected to continue to blow very strongly.

From Diário Notícias

