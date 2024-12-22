There are already 31 flights cancelled at Madeira Airport

As of late last night 31 flights had been cancelled, and two flights last night diverted to Porto Santo.

Severe restrictions continue at Madeira Airport due to strong winds, with 31 flights already cancelled.

It is worth noting that Madeira Airport continues to schedule landings and take-offs, but some flights arecalready cancelled for today. Regarding the cancelled flights, one Ryanair flight that had been diverted to Porto Santo was still trying to get another chance, but the final decision was to return to its destination, Porto.

So far there are 16 arrivals, some of which were cancelled at the source, and 15 departures, surely leaving a few thousand passengers stranded.

The wind in Santa Catarina reached an average speed of 47.2 km/hour, with a maximum gust yesterday evening reaching 76 km/hour, at 9:40pm.

From Diário Notícias

