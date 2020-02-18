Four baby dogs were found dead in the Canhas irrigation water supply tank.

The complaint is shared by the Associação Ajuda a Alimentar Cães, which states, in a publication made on social networks, that the animals “were thrown” into the channel that brings water from Calheta to Ponta do Sol, and that, it seems, they will have drowned.

“One of the members of the Associação Ajuda a Alimentar Cães will monetarily reward those who provide us with information about the guardian of these animals. We promise secrecy”, concludes the same source.

The sick people on this Island is Unbelievable, someone knows who the scum are, and let’s hope they are punished. Is the government doing enough? who knows anyone who has been fined for having an animal without a chip or miss treating animals, I guess no one, rules and laws are brought in but nothing seems to be done. All the animal charities on the island don’t help each other either, I know they do a great job and are under financial pressure, but if they worked together, and stood up against these corrupt politicians, then maybe something might change, but as it is, nothing will change.

Rant Over……….