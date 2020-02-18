Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Four baby dogs were found dead in the Canhas irrigation water supply tank.

The complaint is shared by the Associação Ajuda a Alimentar Cães, which states, in a publication made on social networks, that the animals “were thrown” into the channel that brings water from Calheta to Ponta do Sol, and that, it seems, they will have drowned.

“One of the members of the Associação Ajuda a Alimentar Cães will monetarily reward those who provide us with information about the guardian of these animals. We promise secrecy”, concludes the same source.

The sick people on this Island is Unbelievable, someone knows who the scum are, and let’s hope they are punished. Is the government doing enough? who knows anyone who has been fined for having an animal without a chip or miss treating animals, I guess no one, rules and laws are brought in but nothing seems to be done. All the animal charities on the island don’t help each other either, I know they do a great job and are under financial pressure, but if they worked together, and stood up against these corrupt politicians, then maybe something might change, but as it is, nothing will change.

Rant Over……….

Previous ArticleBritish Airways Gatwick Landed.
Next ArticleGrub up Tuesday
Tobi Hughes

Related Posts

25 Responses

  1. P Reply

    Poor babies, such evil people. The person responsible should suffer the same fate 🤬😡😢

  4. Leo Reply

    I could have done without the photos. I suppose one where it was less obvious??? A little much for me. However, I really would like to have whomever found and punished for same.

  6. MR CHRISTIAN P J PRENTICE Reply

    The treatment of dogs on the island leaves a lot to be desired. It certainly puts me off and taints an otherwise paradise. Why the cruelty is considered acceptable dumbfounds me.

  7. David Reply

    Bloody disgraceful Tobi they want stringing up. There was also this poor dog in the JM this morning. They think more about drink than animals.
    OCCURRENCES
    1 / 7
    DOG FOUND IN THE RIBEIRA DA SERRA DE ÁGUA. “OF THE MOST SERIOUS CASES WE HAVE EVER HAD”, SAYS ASSOCIATION
    Article | 02/18/2020 08:54
    LIKE
    “It was found unable to move in the water at Ribeira da Serra de Água.

    The person who took it out of the water and asked for help, only found it due to the sound of the whining “, begins by referring to the publication of the Associação Ajuda a Alimentar Cão on Facebook.

    “It was immediately transported to AuQmia ClinicaVet .

    He was admitted to the clinic in shock and shaking a lot. It was full of larvae coming out of a hole in the head, eyes and ears. Do not close an eye that is already dry.

    He’s going to do an x-ray but we already feel what appears to be a fracture above the orbit, probably due to the fall.

    It is one of the most serious cases we have ever had, the state of health is very reserved.

    The Warrior has a chip with no. 991001002039579 but is not registered. Unfortunately we were unable to reach this dog’s tutor.

    One of the people involved in the rescue will monetarily reward anyone who provides us with information about this dog’s guardian. We promise secrecy.

    We really need your help to pay the clinic all necessary treatments to save this dog.

    Send us pates and monetary donations to pay for all treatments.

    Any donation can be delivered to the clinic or sent to our bank account please.

    Association data Helps to Feed Dogs for bank transfer:

    NIB
    0010 0000 52090190001 91

    IBAN
    PT50 0010 0000 5209 0190 0019 1 “, can be read in the publication.

  8. Emily De-Sousa Reply

    Evil scum. Madeira might well be a beautiful island, but there are plenty of incidences which highlight just what goes on behind the glitz and glamour of the tourist scene.

    So much mindless cruelty to animals of all species but so little seems to be happening to stop it. There needs to be some serious repercussions for these sickening crimes against animals – name and shame, heavy penalties and then perhaps the wicked sub human sh*t should deported to one of the unhabited islands and left there to rot without any food or water.

    The government are more interested in their corrupt dealings than doing something honest and decent for a change. Shame on you.

  10. Helen Reply

    Shame on the Government,so many Laws in place but never practiced.How can it be possible so much crime against animals and no one is ever caught and punhised according to the laws in place,seems to me Authorities don’t care.All rescue agencies should unite and demand changes.Unity brings strength to the cause.Love visiting the Island but this continued monsterious behavior of some people is turning me off.
    Maybe it is time for everyone that love and care for animals,(foreigners living on the Island,tourists,locals join the rescue agencies and do demonstrations at the terminals when cruise ships arrive and at Airport,Shame the Government for not acting .

    • Maurice Reed Reply

      Those “in control” are too busy lining their own pockets and don’t give a damn.

  11. Jon Davies Reply

    I can’t understand the mentality of these cretins or how the authorities totally fail to take action to eliminate these crimes.
    It is a sad blotch on the people of Maderia .

  12. peter Reply

    Madeira needs a high profile person to pass on pet health and care to the people. This can be done on tv in a vets room. Also education to the young will bring much benefit. The kids will point out to their family, after seeing someone they know on tv and take the information in. Pets has been proven they are the NHS best friend and even in old age or living on your own. I know some one who had a heart attack and seeing a nurse on advice. Her eyes lite up Ho you got a dog. Best thing you got, it encourage you to go out on walks, Take it easy then extend the distance slowly. Madeira needs to show example then it be passed on in the Azores and Portugal if RTP Madeira picks up the cudgel. Tourists will say thank you Madeira we come again.

  13. pete Reply

    To add. Madeira has lot of fires and floods like 2010 and people lose home or friends. They is times people cant talk to another person. They more likely talk to a dog or cat etc. So it shows they is benefits to all on the island. Government keep saying best island destination. Show it a island it cares about the pets and animals. Then you can rise the Madeira flag with pride.

  14. Heather Reply

    You should not be printing stories and pictures like this – it is just sensationalising a sad story for cheap traffic – but you are damaging the reputation of the island.

  15. Helen Reply

    Heather,sorry I disagree with you ,I think awareness is best tool for a change.thank you Tobi for alerting us to these situations,hopefully changes can happen thru exposing these issues.

  16. Pauline Reply

    Heather I think you’re wrong every one should know the way some people on the Island treat their animals if it affects tourism then perhaps the government will take action, but I doubt it.

  17. Amanda Thornsby Reply

    I simply cannot find words or understand why and how a human being can do this: if they have too many children do they resort to such practises!?
    Those poor poor animals suffered a terrible death- someone somewhere if publicised, would identify the perpetrator ……
    Cruelty of this nature has to be dealt with and sooner rather than later.
    Please Tobi, what can be done? and how can we start to manage this?
    The EU could fund a castration project, give help with vets bills, Rehoming of surplus litters and help to manage the dog population.
    I am so so sad to read and see the pictures while cuddling my little dog on the sofa, those 4 never got loved and adored and would have given much happiness in return.😭😢

  18. pete Reply

    Till Madeira gets a high profile person who the media will follow and its people look up to, The Government will not listen. Education is needed and TV the best answer, as it gets the message across to the whole island.

  19. Robin Watson Reply

    Heather, it isn’t Toby’s post that is damaging this island’s reputation, rather the disgusting maltreatment of animals by some people. There need to be much tougher laws to punish those who commit such crimes.

I love to read your comments, so please leave them below.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.