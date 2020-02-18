The British Airways plane, coming from London, which had diverted to Porto Santo due to the poor visibility and wind conditions in Madeira, has already landed at Madeira Airport.

It should be remembered that flight BA2780, which should have landed at 1:45 pm in Madeira , ended up heading towards the golden island, where it landed at 2:31 pm, after several turns and attempts to approach the Madeiran runway.

With the improvement of the weather, several other planes landed in Madeira and the British Airways plane finally arrived at 4:24 pm.

From DN