Vandalism overnight wreaks havoc in Porto Santo

The acts of vandalism once again caused damage on the island of Porto Santo.

This morning, right in the center of the city, the telephone in the taxi rank was damaged and the telephone wire was cut.

It should be noted that the telephone in the taxi rank is crucial for many professionals in this sector, as they receive numerous calls daily to request transportation. As it is summer, the calls intensify.

The DIÁRIO also knows that, at the Campo de Baixo site, traffic signs were also damaged.

The current tourism movement is already strong on the island of Porto Santo, but it will increase soon after the Madeira Wine Rally.

The policing in Ilha Dourada was intensified in these times of summer.

It remains to be seen whether it will be enough and whether the less appropriate behaviors will continue or even increase.

From Diário Notícias

