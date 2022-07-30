Reopening of parking in Formosa facilitates access to the beach

This Saturday, the car park in Praia Formosa officially reopened, right next to the bars area, after being closed for several years.

As reported by Diario, the agreement between the concessionaires of the bars and the owners of the park was reached, with the mediation of the CMF. The difficulty in obtaining a machine to control the entrances has also been overcome.

The balance of the first day is positive, with the parking lot opening up the access roads to Formosa and facilitating access for bathers to the beach.

From Diário Notícias

