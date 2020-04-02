Without new cases, the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, revealed a moment ago at the usual conference that highlights the situation of the pandemic in the Region.

The vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia, added after yesterday that 17 suspected cases were registered, two of which are awaiting laboratory results.

The total number of positive cases remains unchanged from the balance indicated yesterday: 43 positive.

A total of 717 people are being actively monitored by health authorities.