If you have seen the Diário Notícias today and noticed its looking a little off colour, this is the reason.

Management Note

Due to a serious malfunction during the printing of today’s edition of DIÁRIO, which could not be resolved by the printer in good time, copies intended for DIÁRIO subscribers and stores had to be printed only in two colors.

Empresa DIÁRIO de Notícias regrets what happened and expects the problem to be resolved today, for printing tomorrow.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...