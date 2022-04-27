NAV launches international tender for radar and lidar at Madeira Airport

By the end of this semester, NAV – Navegação Aérea de Portugal EPE (NAV) will launch an international public tender for the acquisition of X-Band Radar and Lidar equipment to be installed at Madeira International Airport.

Financing for the acquisition of both equipment is already guaranteed in the NAV budget, so there was no need for the Government to incorporate this expense in the State Budget for 2022.

Currently, NAV is working directly with IPMA to revise the technical specifications in order to complete the specifications that will be presented to potential suppliers. For this purpose, teams from the two companies will travel to Funchal from the 4th to the 6th of May to carry out the ‘site survey’ and conclude the parts of the procedure relating to the international public tender.

The choice of suppliers must be carried out by the end of the year, thus complying with the schedule of the Working Group for the Study of Problems in Air Operations in the Madeira Archipelago.

From Diário Notícias

