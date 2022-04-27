NAV launches international tender for radar and lidar at Madeira Airport

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

By the end of this semester, NAV – Navegação Aérea de Portugal EPE (NAV) will launch an international public tender for the acquisition of X-Band Radar and Lidar equipment to be installed at Madeira International Airport.

Financing for the acquisition of both equipment is already guaranteed in the NAV budget, so there was no need for the Government to incorporate this expense in the State Budget for 2022.

Currently, NAV is working directly with IPMA to revise the technical specifications in order to complete the specifications that will be presented to potential suppliers. For this purpose, teams from the two companies will travel to Funchal from the 4th to the 6th of May to carry out the ‘site survey’ and conclude the parts of the procedure relating to the international public tender.

The choice of suppliers must be carried out by the end of the year, thus complying with the schedule of the Working Group for the Study of Problems in Air Operations in the Madeira Archipelago.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleTourists struggling on a levada mobilize firefighters
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. What the airport needs is a system to enable planes to land when there is poor visibility. Not sure if these proposed systems help in those circumstances.

    Reply

  2. It is about time something is done, and with the best technology.
    This suggests nothing will be done this year, and meanwhile, many visitors to the island are having their trips cancelled or curtailed because the airport is unable to cope with various weather problems. Other airports around the world cope with crosswinds and poor visibility, so it is about time a big URGENT was put into the INTRAY of this Working Group for the Study of Problems in Air Operations in the Madeira Archipelago.

    Reply

    1. The LIDAR system will not downgrade the current mandatory wind limits, it will only give instanteneous information on windshear which will help safe operation.

      This is not just about crosswind, it is about a combination of orographic and infraestructure effects which under certain wind speeds and direction at several positions of the runway cause downwards gusts that push the aircraft against the runway. Madeira is a unique airport, that is why it has specific rules and specific constraints and cannot be compared to other airports.

      Reply

  3. I am sorry Antonio Lamas – other airports in the world have problems, but they set systems in place so people are simply held in the sky – sometimes for 11 hours or so – and then returned from where they started – cos there is wind, rain or such.
    I totally agree re proper safety, but the Madeira authorities are behaving as if it’s the dark ages and are unwilling to modernise.
    They tarted up the inside of the airport – no doubt to get a big slice of the sales from the shops.
    How about outside and lsnding and take-off modernisation???
    Madeira has done little in the last few years to attempt to resolve the problems.
    Meanwhile the Government allows a huge number of new building developments – clearly creaming in huge amounts in taxes, but does little to alleviate the airport’s problems!
    They have taken massive amounts of money from the EU to develop areas – I have sign the huge placards – COUTESY OF THE EU! Yet Portugal and Madeira are paying huge amounts into the EU, so they are not ‘giving’ ZMadeira anything the Government hasn’t already paid for – and particularly around the Lido area – they have virtually destroyed the view of the island from the sea!!!
    And many of these new developments are simply empty.
    High rents are not encouraging occupation, so the EU funded the buildings, but who is going to make these bland brick constructions into buildings people want to buy or rent – and find employment for locals???
    When I was last in Madeira, and when I spoke to business people – and locals, these problems were constantly raised.
    The only time ANYTHING GETS DONE IN MADEIRA is coming up to the elections.
    The rest of the time all the problems continue…

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: