Fire in Ribeira Brava still to be extinguished

The fire that was detected yesterday before 4:00 pm at the Furna site, in Ribeira Brava, remains to be extinguished.

At this moment, teams from at least two corporations are handing over personnel who spent the entire night on surveillance.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol and the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters are heading to the scene to try to control the flames.

If necessary, the Civil Protection helicopter should also be mobilized.

Last night the fire was controlled.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...