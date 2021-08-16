The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal, through the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, said in a statement that the seafront could be affected by strong winds at least until 6 am on Tuesday.

The wind will present “force 7”, which represents an intensity of between 51 to 62 km per hour, and will blow “from any direction”, according to the same source.

In this sense, it is recommended that the owners or shipowners of the vessels take the necessary precautions so that they remain in the safe ports.

From Jornal Madeira

No problems at the airport so far today, its a very busy day with 40 flights due throughout the day.