“Strange situations” with water lead Santa Cruz municipality to move to court

Who’s tampering with the water supply of Santa Cruz.???

The executive at the Municipality of Santa Cruz came, through a statement, to explain that he will proceed to the judicial instances after having detected “strange situations” in the problems associated with the lack of water in the municipality.

However, the municipality emphasizes that “the situation that happened is very strange, especially considering the number of days that have passed”. Therefore, he explains that he tried to understand “on the spot” whether there were “other circumstances to explain why, even after several interventions by services and long hours of work by workers, there were always failures and the situation would repeat itself”.

In this sense, “yesterday, the City’s water services detected that there was an important valve strangely closed, which is part of the circuit linked to the reservoir located in Quinta, parish of Caniço, which guarantees all water distribution to the aforementioned areas” .

Carrying out an inspection of the entire system surrounding the circuit, this morning, “strangely”, the services were faced with a “new strange fact” of a VRP (pressure reducing valve) being stuck.

In this way, the executive points out circumstances for this fact: “the supply by ARM – Águas e Residos da Madeira, which guaranteed the supply of water in the order of 167m3/hour, in fact, as has always happened; the help of the Firefighters of Santa Cruz and Funchal, with regard to the loading of water into the said reservoir; Valves: one closed and the other stuck; Buildings under horizontal ownership (condominiums) equipped with pumping systems, but not in operation for reasons beyond the control of the Municipality of Santa Cruz.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...