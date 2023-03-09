40 CONTAINERS ARRIVE IN MADEIRA FOR THE FILMING OF THE ‘STAR WARS’ SAGA

Material for the filming of the movie ‘Star Wars’ is already in the Region.

40 containers arrived in Madeira which, as Jornal Madeira found out, contain material that will be used for recording the scenes of a new film in the ‘Star Wars’ saga that will have the pearl of the Atlantic as a backdrop.

This is a large-scale production that will also contract regional services, namely in terms of security.

According to Antena 1, filming will take place until the end of the month in various parts of the South and North coasts, and some locations may be temporarily closed to the public during the recording process.

It’s already been confirmed Ponta são Lourenço will be closed from Quinta do Lorde from the 11th – 14th March.

From Jornal Madeira

The Bespin Bulletin website has picked up on my story and they believe this is for a spin off series for the Disney channel, which you can read below.

