“Entrance turnstiles are always failing” at Cabo Girão

The payment system for access to the Cabo Girão viewpoint, which came into force earlier this week, has caused several constraints for visitors who pass through there.

If on the first two days when tickets started to be paid for, the turnout was small, due to the weather conditions, today, when it was very sunny and warm, visitors, the vast majority of tourists, turned out in droves at the attraction.

But, according to one of the tour guides, the “entrance turnstiles are always failing”, which has led to long queues, even taking people about 45 minutes to get in in some cases”, he said.

In turn, a trader at one of the establishments there outlines an even more adverse scenario.

Also warns of another issue related to the maximum capacity of the space. “The machine, when it realizes that they have sold x number of tickets, for security reasons, does not allow more people to enter. So, what are they going to do when 10 or 15 buses stop there?”, he stressed, adding that “they are all questions that were not thought of and that were made on a whim with no thought “.

As the DIÁRIO made headlines today in its printed edition this Thursday, the exemption of payment for access to Cabo Girão to Madeirans risks being illegal, as it is something that is not allowed by law.

On this subject, the trader also leaves harsh criticism.

