HELICOPTER AND SAPADORES DO FUNCHAL FIGHT FIRE ON THE SLOPE OF SOCORRIDOS

Funchal’s Helicopter and Firefighters were this afternoon fighting a fire that broke out on the slopes of Socorridos, on the Santo António side.

As this is an area with difficult access, it was necessary to activate the helicopter assigned to the Regional Civil Protection Service, which initially carried out the reconnaissance and, at this moment, is already helping to fight the flames with the water discharges.

According to JM, the fire does not threaten, for now, houses.

At the site, the operatives attended with various land and air assets in charge of the helicopter and the heli-transported Civil Protection team.

HELICOPTER THAT FIGHTS FIRE ON THE SOCORRIDOS HILLSIDE REFUELS IN COVÃO.

