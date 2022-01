The strong swell that was felt this afternoon in the Santa Cruz area caught the attention of several passersby.

It is recalled that Madeira is currently under yellow alert due to strong winds, and the Captaincy of Funchal has also issued a level 6 bad weather warning.

In a statement, the captaincy said that the north coast will be marked by waves of 2 to 3 meters, increasing to 2.5 to 3.5 meters from the end of the morning, while on the south, the swell will reach 2 to 3 meters.

Like this: Like Loading...