DIÁRIO continues its commitment to plant trees in the mountains of Madeira, see video and photos

Saturday morning, at Parque Ecológico do Funchal, 36 members of the Guias de Portugal association participated in the environmental initiative entitled ‘Trees guarantee your future, come and plant yours’, in one of the commitments assumed since 11 October by DIÁRIO, in passage of the 145th anniversary of this media organisation.

This initiative involved the planting of over 145 trees in the Ecological Park of Funchal by Portuguese guides.

Some of them said that it was the first time they participated in an activity of this kind.

