THERE WILL BE NO WATER IN CÂMARA DE LOBOS NEXT WEEK

ARM – Águas e Resíduos da Madeira, SA informed today that, within the scope of the remodeling works of the water distribution networks in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, which aim to reduce water losses in them, there will be an interruption in the supply of drinking water in several parishes.

Here are the locations that will be affected:

– In the parish of Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, in the following places: Fontes, Foro, Marinheira and Romeiras and in the parish of Jardim da Serra, in the following places: Foro and Romeiras, on 07/04/2022, between 2 pm and 5 pm

– In the parish of Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, on the site of Garachico, on 07/05/2022, between 2 pm and 5 pm.

– In the parish of Câmara de Lobos, at the following places: Rancho, Ribeira da Alforra and Serrado da Adega, on 07/06/2022, between 2pm and 5pm.

– In the parish of Câmara de Lobos, on the site of Pedregal, on 07/07/2022, between 2 pm and 5 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

