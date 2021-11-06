Saturday can be wet and the minimum temperature should go down

A nice Autumn feel to the weather today. The next week looks dry and sunny, with maybe a few showers mid-week in the North.

Forecasts by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) for this Saturday point to periods of cloudy skies, with the possibility of light showers on the northern slopes and in the highlands.

IPMA predicts that the wind will be light to moderate (10 to 30 km/h) from the northeast, blowing sometimes strong (up to 40 km/h) in the highlands and in the extreme east and west of the island of Madeira.

For Funchal, forecasts point to a slightly more favorable climate, with cloudy skies and generally weak wind from the west-southwest.

A small drop in the minimum temperature is expected, around 18ºC. The maximum could reach 24ºC. In Porto Santo, the minimum should be the same as in Madeira, while the maximum should not exceed 23ºC.

