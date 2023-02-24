Journalist from DIÁRIO launches today an unpublished work on the Levadas of Madeira

Over the 270 pages, the author traces a journey through the history of Madeira’s levadas

Today, at 5.30 pm, at the Electricity Museum – Casa da Luz, in Funchal, the launch of the unprecedented book ‘Levadas da Madeira – Uma Herança para o Mundo’, by Marco Livramento, journalist for DIÁRIO.

The presentation of this work, which will surely become a regional historical reference, will be made by Susana Fontinha, coordinator of the preparatory work for the candidacy of Levadas da Madeira to World Heritage.

The book, which is published by Empresa Diário de Notícias, has a preface by Susana Prada, regional secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, and will have a version in Portuguese and another in English, whose design and layout work is the responsibility of by Ricardo Ferreira.

This work was created with the aim of tracing the history of the levadas in Madeira over time, dividing the approach into five time periods, which correspond to as many chapters.

