Journalist from DIÁRIO launches today an unpublished work on the Levadas of Madeira

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Over the 270 pages, the author traces a journey through the history of Madeira’s levadas

Today, at 5.30 pm, at the Electricity Museum – Casa da Luz, in Funchal, the launch of the unprecedented book ‘Levadas da Madeira – Uma Herança para o Mundo’, by Marco Livramento, journalist for DIÁRIO.

The presentation of this work, which will surely become a regional historical reference, will be made by Susana Fontinha, coordinator of the preparatory work for the candidacy of Levadas da Madeira to World Heritage.

The book, which is published by Empresa Diário de Notícias, has a preface by Susana Prada, regional secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, and will have a version in Portuguese and another in English, whose design and layout work is the responsibility of by Ricardo Ferreira.

This work was created with the aim of tracing the history of the levadas in Madeira over time, dividing the approach into five time periods, which correspond to as many chapters.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleFriday Foto
Next ArticleRain from tomorrow afternoon
Tobi Hughes

8 Responses

    1. Sorry Toby,
      I’ve just read that there is an English version. I didn’t read the article properly. My brother is going to be in Madeira from the 14th March. Where could he buy a copy from?

      Reply

  2. Someone should publish a photo book on all of the dangerous and unkept portions of all of the levadas. I love the levadas and other walks all over Madeira, but I have not been on even one of them that was not in disrepair in one shape or form. In this book, there could also be a history of how many people have died, gone missing or have been seriously injured, highlighting the places with the most deaths and injuries.

    Reply

  3. Excellent work I will be enjoying discorving the history of the Madeira Levadas and I hope they manage to be reconize be Unesco World Heritage Convention .

    Reply

  5. This is great, I will definitely be getting a copy on our next visit

    I have also been intending to visit the Electricity Museum, but missed out last time because of the opening hours (closed on Sunday)

    I hadn’t thought of the levadas as likely to be a major topic in the museum, as I had assumed that they had originally been built for irrigation

    I also assumed that there must have been some slave labour involved, and that there may have been little appetite to make that more widely known

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: