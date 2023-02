Saturday / Madeira 🌧

Forecast of periods of moderate rain from the beginning of the afternoon on Saturday, more located on the south coast / SW and mountainous areas, this situation is due to the passage of a frontal surface.

There is also an increase in the strength of the wind from the south / southwest, in the extreme west and east of the island and mountainous areas (gusts between 60-65km / h)

From MeteoRAM

