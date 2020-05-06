There are four more positive cases of covid-19 in Madeira, all recorded in the last 24 hours, according to IASAÚDE data revealed a few moments ago.

The four new positive cases of infection by Covid-19 are reported to four residents in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, two of whom are in the 20-29 age group, one in the 40 age group and the other in the 50- age group. 59 years old, as the vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia, revealed.

“These patients were identified as close contacts of the positive cases that had been diagnosed in April in this parish,” explained the official.

These four patients had a negative result on the first screening test. After completing the isolation period, they were tested again and now report a positive result for Covid-19.

The four newly infected will remain isolated in a hotel.

Thus, the Region now counts 50 recovered patients and 40 active cases. One patient remains in the multipurpose inpatient unit dedicated to Covid-19 at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

There are also 258 people on active surveillance and 42 people on self-surveillance.