Madeira presents tomorrow ‘app’ that informs end of covid isolation

The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, will preside tomorrow, January 7, the presentation ceremony of the electronic application that will provide citizens infected with covid-19 and contacts of positive cases with “a faster means of communication for respond to all the needs resulting from the periods of isolation enacted”.

Concretely, the new ‘app’ allows “to clarify some doubts regarding the standard of DRS 2021/1869, of December 29, 2021”. That is, the rule that determines the end of the isolation period of isolation motivated by Covid-19.

The measure was announced, last Sunday, by Pedro Ramos.

The presentation will take place at the Regional Secretariat of Health and Civil Protection, at 11.30 am.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...