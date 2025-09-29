Tourism denounces undue offer of home and car rental services

The Regional Tourism Board, through the Department of Tourism Enterprises and Activities (DSEAT), is investigating a situation recently observed in the arrivals area of ​​Madeira International Airport.

According to data from the Ministry of Justice, an individual was detected displaying a poster offering an apartment rental, with a car rental advertisement on the back. “This constituted an activity promoting and engaging in these activities outside of legal parameters,” it warns.

Having identified the author of this illegal advertisement, and with DSEAT inspectors on the ground, the Regional Secretariat has already informed the Institute of Mobility and Transport (IMT) of the situation, so that they can investigate and take the necessary steps regarding the illegal exercise of the vehicle rental activity without the necessary license.

The letter sent to the IMT states that “this situation represents not only a violation of the legislation applicable to the transport and mobility sector, but also unfair competition against duly licensed companies, in addition to potentially compromising user safety.”

The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) was also requested to intervene within the scope of its oversight powers regarding possible legal activity (tourism rentals) or misleading advertising. “Given the location in question, which is highly visible and attracts tourists, ARAE’s swift action is essential to ensure compliance with the law and safeguard consumer rights,” the letter, sent this afternoon, emphasizes.

The supervisory authority emphasizes that DRT/DSEAT remains alert to situations that jeopardize the quality and safety of the services provided and the entire sector.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...