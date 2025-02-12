Madeiran merchant kidnapped

Jornal Madeira has learned that Madeiran businessman José de Sousa, owner of the Gaby’s Convenience Store, located on Marjorete Street, Regentes Park, Johannesburg, was kidnapped yesterday at around 8:30 pm.

A reliable source revealed to JM that the Madeiran businessman, after closing his establishment, parked his van next to the door and took his employees to the place where he usually leaves them, close to their homes.

After the employees had left the vehicle, suddenly, an armed group surrounded the van and in a continuous act they took him out by force and pushed him into another vehicle, following with his kidnappers who escaped to an unknown location.

José de Sousa’s vehicle was abandoned at the place where this criminal action began.

JM will closely monitor the development of this latest criminal act.

From Jornal Madeira

