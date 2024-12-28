Hoteliers warn that strike will be “highly harmful” for tourism

The strike in the hotel sector in Madeira will be “highly harmful”, warns the president of the Hotel Board of ACIF-CCIM – Commercial and Industrial Association of Funchal – Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Madeira, Eric Schumann, recalling that the strike is taking place at a time when hotel occupancy in Madeira is around 100%.

Hoteliers are “very disappointed with the union’s lack of responsibility”, reacts the sector representative, in statements to DIÁRIO.

Eric Schumann criticizes the “completely unrealistic demands” of the Union of Workers in the Hotel, Tourism, Food, Services and Similar Sectors of Madeira, considering that the unionists “never had the intention of negotiating”.

“They presented ridiculous ideas from the beginning,” he condemns.

The hoteliers’ representative reiterates that the proposed 5.5% salary increase for workers in 2025 represents “the largest increase in all sectors at a national level”, highlighting that it is “a net increase in purchasing power of over 3%”.

From Diário Notícias