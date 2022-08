The downtown area of ​​Funchal already shows signs of affluence in terms of motorsport fans, who are preparing for the Madeira Wine Rally.

At this time, the starting ceremony takes place on the podium, with the cars then parading along Avenida do Mar, grouping up at Praça CR7.

Along the way, they are treated to the affection of the fans, who are already gathering in good numbers, making the appetizer for this Thursday’s super special, which starts at 7:30 pm.

